Teen To Be Charged As Adult For Aberdeen Shooting, Police Say

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the 100 block of Hanover Street, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to an area trauma center, where the 19-year-old was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The boy reportedly attempted to shoot a second woman, but missed the target.

He is being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses after being apprehended not far from the scene of the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

