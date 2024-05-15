Shelter-In-Place Order Issued In Bel Air (Developing)

An alert was issued by the sheriff's office shortly before 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 advising that those in the area of Jeannette Way and Rose Way in Bel Air should remain inside until further notice due to police activity in the area.

"We appreciate the support of many of you listening on the radio, and ask you please refrain from sharing any tactical details, for the safety of everyone involved," officials said.

Details about the increased police presence was unclear on Wednesday morning. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.