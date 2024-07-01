Partly Cloudy 68°

SWAT Team Captures Harford Mall Shooter 53 Miles Away At Anne Arundel Hotel: Sheriff

The 35-year-old man wanted in a shooting last month at the Harford Mall was captured with help from members of a SWAT team 53 miles away from the incident in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Wesley Larry Lyons

Photo Credit: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
Cecilia Levine
Wesley Larry Lyons, 35 of Edgewood, was arrested just after 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30 by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s SWAT Team, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced.

Lyons opened fire, striking a 42-year-old Edgewood man three times in the leg and hand at the Harford Mall around 4 p.m. on June 2, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Police believe Lyons knew his victim.

Lisa Gregg, 60, of Edgewood and Lateia Green, 37, of Middle River, were previously arrested.

Meanwhile, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, deputies were able to trace Lyons' movements and pinpoint his location to Anne Arundel County. Through extensive physical surveillance, they found his vehicle and determined the exact hotel room where he was staying.

A search warrant was obtained by Bel Air Police Department investigators for the hotel room, ultimately leading to Lyons' arrest.

