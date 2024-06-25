Firefighter Injured Battling Small Blaze Outside Edgewood Apartment Building: Fire Marshal

Crews from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called late in the afternoon on Monday to the Village of Lakeview Apartments on Edgewater Drive in Edgewood, where there was a reported fire.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, investigators believe that a minor is suspected of igniting four boxes of air filters that was located on the ground, just outside the window of a maintenance office, on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly corral the flames, which were contained to the outside of the building. There was no interior damage.

One Joppa-Magnolia VFC sustained a hand injury and was transported to a local hospital by Harford County Department of Emergency Services.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

