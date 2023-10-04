Scheming Mechanic In Harford County Busted For $223K Scam Targeting Insurance Companies: AG

Parkville resident Kenneth Wayne Collins III, 35, who was only employed at a Bel Air car dealership in Harford County between January and November 2018, was found guilty of theft scheme after he made 260 fraudulent claims for fake mechanical repairs that were issued by three insurance companies.

In total, Collins pocketed more than $223,000 in connection to the scam, which he continued through May 2019.

Earlier this week, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says that Collins pleaded guilty to his role in a theft scheme involving property with a value of $100,000 or more.

As part of his plea, Collins is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison and he will have to pay complete restitution.

The AG noted that in a separate case, Collins pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in Baltimore, where he was granted probation and ordered to pay more than $10,000, which he paid - at least in part - with money he stole during his Harford County gambit.

