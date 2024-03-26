Repeat Offender Gets Prison Term Five Times Maryland Sentencing Guideline: State's Attorney

William Quinton Yourman, 34, was sentenced to 46 years in prison, with all but 40 suspended after being found guilty earlier this year by a jury on multiple charges for illegal possession of weapons.

According to officials, prosecutors "argued that the facts surrounding the case, (Yourman's) violent tendencies, and the fact that there was a small child residing in the home where the weapons were recovered, all warranted an upward deviation from the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines, which were calculated at five years mandatory to serve."

Instead, Yourman is likely to spend 40 years behind bars with at least the first ive years to be served without the possibility of parole.

The Edgewood native was convicted in January at trial of:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm by a person convicted of a disqualifying crime;

Illegal possession of a rifle by a person convicted of a disqualifying crime;

Illegal possession of a shotgun by a person convicted of a disqualifying crime;

Illegal possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a disqualifying crime.

Following his release, Yourman was ordered by a judge to serve five years of supervised probation and ordered to forfeit all the weapons and ammo that was seized during the investigation.

"We will continue to advocate for sentences over and above the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines for violent offenders illegally possessing and using firearms in our communities," State's Attorney Alison Healey said in a statement.

"Responsible gun ownership is a right which I strongly support, but violent offenders are prohibited for a reason, and we will continue to send the message that these crimes will not be tolerated in Harford County.

"Our message has been transparent and consistent for criminal offenders to not bring their crime to our streets and community, or they will spend decades behind bars."

