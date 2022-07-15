US Senate Candidate Charged For Reporting Child Trafficking For Political Gain In Maryland

A US Senate candidate is facing charges in Maryland for allegedly making false statements to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office about child sex trafficking, authorities announced.

Ryan Dark White - also known as Dr. Jon McGreevey - was charged with making false statements to a law enforcement officer and making a false statement in the commission of a crime and existence of a condition imminently dangerous to public safety following a lengthy investigation, the according to the sheriff's office.

In April, detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding alleged child sex trafficking that was happening in an adult bookstore in the 3000 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood.

The sheriff said that the initial information provided to detectives claimed that an older man was in the business with a young girl between the ages of 10 and 12, forcing her to perform sexual acts on customers.

It is alleged that White, 54, who was a candidate for the US Senate, was the source of the information.

An investigation was launched by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center after the information was shared, though there was no formal report filed with the sheriff’s office by anyone who may have witnessed the purported abuse.

Further investigation determined that in no way were any sex acts performed or offered by any individuals in the business, as reported by White, according to the sheriff’s office, which was able to identify the man and child allegedly involved.

On Friday, July 15, detectives announced that they arrested White without incident, where he was charged at the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held pending his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, the sheriff’s office announced.

“It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a statement. “It is even more appalling that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction - nothing more.

On his website, White - under his alias Jon McGreevey - also boasted about exposing child trafficking rings.

“I am beyond grateful that this young girl is safe, but extremely disappointed that someone would attempt to discredit and disparage the work of the dedicated men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center,” Gahler continued.

“Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies.”

