Who Are Maryland's Sexiest Civl Servants? Here's What New Poll Says

Firefighters may make the headlines — and the calendars — and policemen are pretty, but a newly released survey found that it is, in fact, paramedics and EMS personnel who were crowned Maryland's sexiest uniformed heroes.

DatingNews released a new tally after interviewing 3,000 singles to uncover which uniformed pros - though they omitted out the usual suspects - including firefighters, police officers, and members of the military.

"In the urban landscape, there's an undeniable physical magnetism that surrounds those in uniform," Amber Brooks of DatingNews.com said. "Our survey sheds light on the diverse array of uniformed figures who catch the eye not just for what they do, but for how they look while doing it."

In Maryland, paramedics topped the list, followed by postal workers and TSA agents.

"The allure of paramedics goes beyond their life-saving skills," they wrote. "Their calm under pressure, the ability to make life-altering decisions in the blink of an eye, and the compassion they exhibit in the face of adversity, make them stand out."

Others to make the list include utility workers, bus drivers, Customs and Border Protection officers, train drivers, court bailiffs/COs, street cleaners, and environmental health inspectors.

"These professionals - be they navigating buses, patrolling the streets, or ensuring our safety—carry with them an aura of strength, competence, and dedication that many find irresistibly attractive," Brooks added.

"Their attire is a visual cue of their role, but it's the confidence and poise with which they wear it that often turns heads and quickens pulses," she continued. "It's a reminder that attraction is multifaceted, and the everyday heroes among us have a charisma all their own."

The complete survey can be found here.

