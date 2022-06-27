Seen Them? Alert Issued For Pair Wanted For Armed Robbery At Abingdon Walmart

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a pair of suspects who are wanted for robbing a Walmart location in Harford County.

An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff's Office following an alleged robbery that happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the big box store in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard in Abington.

Investigators said that deputies were advised that an unknown man attempted to purchase an item at one of the registers, and when the cashier opened it, a second suspect told the employee to empty cash into a bag while inferring that they were in possession of a weapon.

The pair then fled the store in an unknown direction in a silver Ford sedan, according to the sheriff’s office. It is unclear how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or robbery has been asked to contact Harford County Sheriff's Det. Ross by calling (443) 567-7091.

Officials noted that anyone with information regarding the crime who wishes to remain anonymous may report their information through a tip line, which would make them eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if the suspects are apprehended and prosecuted.

