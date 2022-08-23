Investigators ID Man Found Shot Multiple Times Near Harford County Parking Lot

A shooting suspect is at large after a man was found bleeding near a Maryland parking lot after being shot multiple times, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Havre de Grace resident Delon Wiggleton, 45, is recovering in Harford County as detectives from the sheriff's office investigate a shooting that happened in Aberdeen on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct received a report at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday night, when Wiggleton was found in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive laying in the grass near a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding deputies rendered aid to Wiggleton until paramedics arrived to transport him to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to investigators, it is believed that the shooting was a targeted incident, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Ross at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (443) 567-7091 or tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

