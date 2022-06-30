Alert Issued For Child Reported Missing In Harford County

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Harford County.

King Gibbons was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at his residence in the 300 block of Talbot Circle in Abingdon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Gibbons was described as being 4-foot-11 weighing approximately 75 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans, and black, white, and gold shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Gibbons or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling (410) 612-1717.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.