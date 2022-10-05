Here's Where CT Ranks Among US States For Most Confrontational Drivers

With a rise in road rage, most drivers are afraid to look sideways, but a new survey finds drivers in Connecticut rank low for episodes of confrontational encounters.

The survey, conducted by Forbes, took a look at all 50 states ranking them from the highest number of road rage incidents -- Utah -- to the lowest, North Dakota. Connecticut ranked at No. 35.

The survey also found that more than one in five drivers has seen someone cause an accident due to road rage and 23 percent of drivers know of someone that has been injured in a road rage incident, Forbes said.

Connecticut scored 77.26 out of a total score of 100 for road rage compared to New York which came in at No. 46 with a score of 68.98 out of 100.

Overall, the survey found that 85 percent of drivers surveyed said they’ve experienced at least one type of road rage.

And 19 percent of drivers said they had seen other drivers lose control of their vehicle due to road rage.

The survey also found the number one reason for road rage was they thought someone was driving inappropriately.

Other reasons included stress (24%), heavy traffic (23%), and running late (19%).

One of the main questions asked was if those surveyed had themselves taken part in road rage. Of those who admitted to road rage, the number one reason was that another driver was driving inappropriately (31%).

Click here to read the entire Forbes survey and answer questions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.