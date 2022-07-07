Aberdeen Woman Wins $30K From Gifted Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A Maryland woman turned a $3 scratch-off lottery ticket gifted by a friend into $30,000.

In Harford County, an Aberdeen woman was gifted six scratch-off tickets from a friend who stopped to buy cigarettes and opted to decide a package of “Diamond Bingo” instant tickets from an area Wawa, including one lucky top-prize winner.

Lottery officials said that among the six tickets was a $30,000 winner that was sold at Wawa on North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen, just weeks after the latest edition of the game went up for sale in June.

It represents the first of seven $30,000 top prizes available to Maryland Lottery players.

The big win came as a surprise to the 38-year-old Aberdeen woman - who chose not to disclose a name - as she initially believed that she had won a decidedly smaller prize.

“What makes the win special for the 38-year-old woman, in addition to the fact that she received the game as a gift, is that she initially thought she won only $100,” they said.

“When she went to cash the scratch-off, she gave it to a clerk who did a double-take and then informed the Aberdeen resident that the game was, in fact, a $30,000 winner.”

Once advised of her five-figure victory, the woman recalls shouting “Are you kidding me?!” before regaining her composure so as to not draw too much attention to herself.

She added that she plans to use her winnings for “some needed home improvements.”

The Aberdeen resident wasn't the only lucky winner. The Wawa location where the ticket was sold is set to receive a $300 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

