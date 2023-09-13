'Just Plain Evil:' Jealous Inmate Sentenced For Viciously Beating CO With Phone In Harford

Matthew Dwight Tingler, 39, of Joppa, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder for attacking Cpl. Michael Vesek in the Harford County Detention Center on Nov. 20, 2022, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

The vicious assault happened when Vesek, a Correctional Deputy at the detention center for more than two decades, was supervising Tingler during a phone call at the facility, during which he became enraged and went after the corporal when he thought his fiancé went rogue and was with another man.

Tingler used the phone to hit Vesek in the face, then violently fought him to the ground. He then strangled him with his hands before wrapping the phone cord around his neck multiple times to choke him out.

More foreign objects came into play, and Tingler again used the phone’s receiver, a tape dispenser, and portable radio during the attack on Vesek, who lost consciousness amid the assault.

Other deputies heard Vesek during the struggle and found Tingler continuing his assault on the corporal, who was bleeding profusely, according to prosecutors.

Officers were able to subdue Tingler and removed the cord from around Vesek’s neck. He had to be rushed to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital for treatment and evaluation and later recovered and was a key part of the state's attorney's investigation.

At his sentencing, Vesek and other top cops spoke of the "profound and lasting impact the egregious act had on (him), his family, the law enforcement community, and community as a whole."

Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey pushed for the life sentence, citing Tingler's violent criminal history and the "heinous nature of the conduct in this case."

She also made note that Tingler had several opportunities for rehabilitation and treatment while he was behind bars, all of which have been unsuccessful.

Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin said that "a clear message must be sent to the inmate population that the court will not tolerate these kinds of incredibly vicious acts," while calling Tingler "just plain evil."

At the time of the assault, Tingler was being held on charges of assault, robbery, and other various offenses.

He was ordered to be transferred to the Division of Correction and not held locally pending those charges.

"I commend Cpl. Vesek for his bravery today in addressing the court and reliving the attack that he had to endure at the hands of Matthew Tingler," Healey stated.

"It's my hope that today's life sentence will bring (him) and his family some closure and am relieved that justice was served."

