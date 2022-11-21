Unruly Harford County Inmate Tried Killing Deputy In Attack With Phone: Officials

A Harford County inmate being held on charges of assault, robbery and more, has been additionally charged with attempted murder after beating a deputy with a telephone and then strangling him with a phone cord and his own hands, authorities said.

Cpl. Michael Vesek was supervising as Matthew Tingler, 38, placed a phone call from the county detention center around 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office.

During that call, Tingler became agitated and turned to the corporal, hitting him in the face with the phone receiver multiple times, knocking Vesek to the ground, Andersen said. Tingler continued his assault on the corporal using the phone, then a portable radio as a weapon, repeatedly hitting him in the face and head, the spokesman said.

Tingler then wrapped the phone cord around the semi-conscious corporal’s neck and tried to manually strangle Vesek with his hands, officials said. Deputies heard Vesek yelling for help and came running, and gained control of the unruly inmate.

Vesek was taken by medics to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of serious injures and was released on Monday to recover at home.

Tingler was charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault on a Harford County Detention Center employee, reckless endangerment and more.

He had been held without bond for charges of failure to appear (robbery), assault, theft, burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and rogue and vagabond.

Vesek is a 24-year veteran of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Tingler was jailed on Nov. 15.

