Group Of Shooters Open Fire Outside Edgewood Home, Injuring One: Sheriff

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, May 1, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of Eloise Lane in Edgewood, where they found Donald Purnell Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officials said that deputies provided aid to the Edgewood resident until paramedics arrived to take over and transport Williams to a local trauma center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

According to investigators, it is believed that Williams was outside his home when a group of unknown suspects appeared, opened fire and fled the scene.

It is unclear what the nature of the relationship between Williams and his attackers is.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been released by the sheriff’s office as the investigation into the shooting continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

