Dump Truck Crash Ties Up Traffic Near I-95 Overpass In Harfor County

Dump Truck Crash Ties Up Traffic Near I-95 Overpass In Harford County

Traffic was backed up in Northern Maryland on Wednesday afternoon when a dump truck crashed and overturned in Harford County.

The scene of the crash.

 Photo Credit: Harford County Fire and EMS
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, first responders from several agencies were called to a stretch of Calvary Road (MD-136) at the I-95 overpass in Abingdon, where a dump truck was on its side, blocking several lanes.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which led to delays for motorists in the area as police and EMS personnel evaluated and investigated at the scene. It is unclear what caused the truck driver to overturn the vehicle.

No information about possible injuries have been reported.

It is unclear when the roadway will be fully reopened to traffic.

