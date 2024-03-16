Alleged Aberdeen Arsonist May Be Responsible For Setting Additional Fires, Officials Say

Aberdeen resident Bryan Keith Gilley, 45, was arrested overnight after it was determined that he was responsible for at least one fire, and potentially several others, dating back to May last year, officials say.

In June 2023, the fire marshal and ATF launched an investigation into fires involving woods, trees, and train tracks in the area of 200 South Post Road in Aberdeen.

Investigators determined that someone - now believed to be Gilley - had used a handheld propane torch to burn these items, including the burning of the initials of "BG" into a tree.

During the investigation, a nearby construction company employee identified Gilley as a trespasser on the property, prompting a larger probe into the purported firebug.

According to the fire marshal, investigators began looking at several other fires in the immediate area that were possibly connected during May and June 2023, as well as other fires within the woods near the 3500 block of Churchville Road and on the private property in the 800 block of Carsins Run Road as recently as last month, all possibly tied to Gilley.

Authorities were able to link Gilley to the June fire, though they were unable to track him down, leading to a warrant for his arrest. He was located at a home in the 3500 block of Carsins Run Road this week and arrested without incident.

Gilley was charged with:

Maliciously or negligently setting fire to woods and brush;

Second-degree malicious burning;

Trespassing on posted property.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and later released. The investigation into the fires is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the fire marshal's office by calling (410) 386-3050.

