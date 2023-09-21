Woman Killed Rear-Ending Tractor-Trailer On I-70 In Myersville: State Police

Frederick resident Emily Arnoult was rushed by paramedics to Frederick Health shortly after 10 a.m., where she later died from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on I-70.

Maryland State Police investigators were called to a stretch of I-70 in the area of Hollow Road when Arnoult seemingly crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer for unknown reasons.

It remains unclear what caused her to rear-end the truck on Thursday afternoon.

The crash led to lane closures in the eastbound lanes of I-70 on Thursday morning while state police investigated the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.