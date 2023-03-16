Lanes Closed For Crash Investigation On Baltimore National Pike In Myersville (DEVELOPING)

First responders are investigating a possible fatal crash that was reported on Baltimore National Pike in Myersville on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, emergency personnel in Frederick County were called to the 10800 block of Baltimore National Pike near Easterday Road to investigate a reported crash.

Officials said that upon arrival at the scene of the collision, they found one vehicle fully-engulfed in flames that led to a nearby brush fire as a result.

Crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire within minutes, they said, and the brush fire was under control within a half hour, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

The scene remains active, according to first responders. The crash led to lane closures in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

