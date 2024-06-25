David Gray, 33, is facing up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in August after pleading guilty to participating in a shootout in downtown Frederick in December 2022 with Atu Adeyemi, 51, during the city's Kris Kringle parade.

According to court documents, on Dec. 9, 2022, officers heard shots fired in the area of South Market Street and All Saints Street, which led to a short foot chase involving Adeyemi, who was spotted running, and advised that he was only fleeing because someone else was shooting at him.

The shootout was reportedly over an argument the two got into on the day of the incident.

Gray was later identified as a suspect days after the shooting. He was arrested on Dec. 13, 2022.

Prosecutors say that Gray pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in commission of a felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7. Adeyemi pleaded guilty last month and faces 12 years in prison during a sentencing hearing in July.

