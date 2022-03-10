Fast-Moving Blaze Causes $200K In Damage To Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

An early-morning weekend fire in Maryland proved tricky to knock down and will be costly for a homeowner after it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, officials said.

Two dozen firefighters from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company in Caroline County were dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, when there was a reported house fire on Park Avenue in Ridgely.

The fire tore through parts of the two-story home, and it took crews approximately 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

It caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

Both the area of origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 822-7609.

