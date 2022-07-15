Driver Intentionally Hits Woman With Her Car After Altercation In Frederick County: Sheriff

An altercation in Maryland led to a woman ramming her vehicle into another, sending her to the hospital in critical condition, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Union Bridge resident Chelsea Kendall, 38, is facing multiple assault charges after striking her victim in front of her boyfriend with her vehicle following an incident in Frederick County.

On Tuesday, July 12, officials said that sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Black Ankle Road and Unionville Road in Union Bridge, where there was a reported victim who had been intentionally struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

Upon arrival, deputies located a woman - whose name has not been released - laying in the roadway, where paramedics began life-saving measures. It is alleged that Kendall fled the scene after striking her victim and investigators arrived.

Detectives from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office filed an arrest warrant for Kendall and detained her on Thursday, July 14, with an assist from US Marshalls.

Kendall’s victim was transported to Shock Trauma and she is listed in critical condition as of Friday, July 15, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, Kendall was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and failure to stop her vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident or witnessed the hit-and-run has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-076242.

