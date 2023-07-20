NFL Rookie From Frederick County Cited For Driving 140MPH In Lambo On Minnesota Freeway: Police

Addison, the former Tuscarora High School standout in Frederick County who was taken with the 23rd pick in this year’s NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, was busted on Thursday, July 20 going nearly triple the speed limit in a Lamborghini by Minnesota State Police.

The incident comes as rookies were set to report to training camp this weekend for the Vikings, where Addison was projected to serve as a possible starter besides star Justin Jefferson.

Police said that shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, a state police trooper was driving on I-94 in St. Paul near Dale Street when Addison came speeding in the opposite direction.

The trooper was able to catch up to Addison’s Lamborghini Urus and he was cited by Minnesota State Patrol for speeding and reckless driving.

Addison was a four-year varsity starter at Tuscarora, where he played receiver, quarterback, and defensive back before heading to the University of Pittsburg to play for the Panthers.

In college, he starred for two seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC, compiling more than 200 catches and 3,000 yards during his career. He also won the 2021 Biltnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver before being taken by the Vikings in the back half of the 2023 Draft.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement days before rookies were due to report to camp.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.