Thousands Of Gallons Of Milk Spilled On Frederick County Roadway When Tanker Overturns: Sheriff

There was no crying over spilled milk after gallons poured out when an overturned tanker truck overturned in Frederick County.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Maryland 80 near Sugarland Parkway in Urbana to investigate the crash, which left the driver with serious injuries.

Officials say that the tanker was loaded with milk, and an undetermined amount spilled out into the roadway and down into the storm drains on MD 80.

The driver was airlifted by a Maryland State Police helicopter to a regional shock trauma center for undisclosed injuries. His condition was not available on Friday afternoon.

