Maryland Man Convicted Of Assaulting Police Officers During Demonstration In DC: Feds

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been convicted of assaulting two police officers and stealing a body-worn camera during a demonstration that took place in December 2020 in Washington, DC.

Frederick resident Michael Patschak was found guilty of all charges following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of robbery, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials said that Patschak attended a demonstration at 16th and I Streets NW on Dec. 12, 2020. He was wearing a black military-style helmet, ski goggles, and a backpack with a camera mounted upon it., they said.

"Amidst the chaos of the demonstration, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department conducted several arrests of protesters who were assaulting officers and other demonstrators,” officials added.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on the day of the demonstration, Patschak observed police officers making an arrest, and he injected himself into the confrontation by shoving the main arresting officer.

A fight ensued between Patschak and the police officer, and Patschak ripped the body-worn camera from the officer’s chest, knocking it to the ground and pocketing it.

Minutes later, prosecutors say that Patschak approached a retreating police line, raising a middle finger and throwing water at the officers.

Another Metropolitan Police officer moved in to arrest Patschak, but Patschak resisted by punching the officer in the head several times until he was eventually detained.

During a search at the time of the arrest of Patschak, officers discovered the officer’s still-recording body-worn camera in his backpack, officials noted.

Patschak is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023.

