Bestiality Suspect Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Dogs In Frederick County: State's Attorney

A Maryland dog owner with a checkered criminal history will spend years behind bars after sexually abusing his animals, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Ijamsville resident Jason Paul Havelt, 44, was sentenced by Judge Scott Rolle to 39 years in prison with all but 12 suspended on bestiality charges following an investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Specifically, Havelt pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of aggravated animal cruelty;

Possession of a shotgun with a prior conviction;

Possession of a rifle with a prior conviction.

The investigation into Havelt was launched by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in November 2021, when detectives received a complaint from a tipster regarding a possible bestiality incident.

Detectives were forwarded multiple screenshots of a man - later identified as Havelt - conversing with another person regarding having sexual contact with dogs.

The State’s Attorney said that a search warrant was obtained by investigators, and while reviewing Havelt’s cellphone, they located several chat conversations regarding performing sexual acts on a dog, identified as his own German Shepard named Zeus.

Detectives also located numerous videos saved and sent to others displaying Havelt performing fellatio on his dog.

A search warrant for Havelt’s residence led to the seizure of several firearms, investigators noted, which he was prohibited from possessing due to a previous conviction for a crime of violence.

Havelt’s two German Shepard dogs were removed from his home by Animal Control and taken to his parent's home as part of a civil agreement, officials said.

When he is released, prosecutors said that “Havelt will serve five years of supervised probation, with all standard conditions and certain special conditions such as:

A psycho-sexual evaluation;

Mental health evaluation/testing/treatment as directed;

Computer monitoring;

Forfeiting the firearms and ammunition;

He cannot own or possess any animals;

Animal control is allowed to conduct random checks.

The plea agreement also states he is not allowed within 100 feet of his parent's home, where the dogs are now being housed.

