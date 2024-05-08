Frederick Restaurant Named Among 100 Best For Brunch In America By Popular Website

Monocacy Crossing opened on Urbana Pike in Frederick in 2000 and is widely known for its burgers, fish fillets, and pastas.

But Open Table says it's one of the best when it comes to brunch.

Monocacy Crossing offers an extensive brunch menu, with Chef Rich Regan, a graduate of both Towson University and Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, in the kitchen.

The menu is eclectic, comprised of steamed mussels with chardonnay, garlic and red pepper, crab dip, duck nachos, glazed cinnamon rolls, quiche, sweet corn risotto, and more.

Click here for the full Monocacy Crossing menu and here for the full Open Table's list of top brunch spots in the U.S.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.