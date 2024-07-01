Incendiary Fires Reported At Gambrill State Park In Frederick County

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 1, investigators say that thy found a plastic portable toilet and State Park signage damaged by what was described as "malicious burning.

The fires were reported by a passerby.

According to the fire marshal, unknown suspects attempted to burn down the toilet and sign at the trailhead of the State Park using combustibles, though it is unclear who is responsible.

The incident caused an estimated $1,000 in damage. It remains under investigation on Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the fires has been asked to contact the fire marshal by calling (301) 766-3888.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.