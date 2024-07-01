Overcast 68°

Incendiary Fires Reported At Gambrill State Park In Frederick County

An alleged arsonist is at large after intentionally setting incendiary fires at Gambrill State Park, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

The fires failed to cause much damage at Grambrill State Park.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, July 1, investigators say that thy found a plastic portable toilet and State Park signage damaged by what was described as "malicious burning.

The fires were reported by a passerby.

According to the fire marshal, unknown suspects attempted to burn down the toilet and sign at the trailhead of the State Park using combustibles, though it is unclear who is responsible.

The incident caused an estimated $1,000 in damage. It remains under investigation on Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the fires has been asked to contact the fire marshal by calling (301) 766-3888.

