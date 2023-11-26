Duplicitous Duo Assaulted Arresting Deputy During Frederick Fraud Investigation, Officials Say

The Hyattsville residents are facing a host of charges in Frederick County after allegedly assaulting an officer near an area bank on Saturday morning who tracked them down for a string of scams.

At around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the Fulton Bank on Presidents Court in Frederick, where Gilbert - who was known to them for several fraudulent transactions - was spotted.

Responding deputies attempted to handcuff him, but Gilbert had other ideas, and he and Milligan proceeded to run away, though neither made it far.

One deputy was able to quickly apprehend Milligan without much fanfare; however, when a second sought to take Gilbert into custody, he assaulted him and continued to flee toward a parked car across the street, forcing the deputy to use a Taser-like device to put him down.

Paramedics evaluated Gilbert and took him to Frederick Health Hospital for further treatment, officials said. Both he and Milligan were then taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center to be booked.

Gilbert, 37, was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Two counts of possession/use of false government ID card;

Theft of between $1,500 and $25,000;

Theft scheme - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest;

Fraud ID information - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Conspiracy theft - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Conspiracy theft scheme - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Conspiracy fraudulent ID information theft - $1,500 - <$25,000.

Milligan, 32, was charged with:

Possession/use of false government ID card;

Theft of between $1,500 and $25,000;

Theft scheme - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest;

Fraud ID information - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Conspiracy theft - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Conspiracy theft scheme - $1,500 - <$25,000;

Conspiracy fraudulent ID information theft - $1,500 - <$25,000.

The investigation into the pair and their schemes is ongoing.

