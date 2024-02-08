Three Caught With Meth, Loaded Firearm After Police Pursuit In Charles County, Sheriff Says

Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Talbot Street in La Plata after a computer check determined that the plates belonged to a different vehicle, leading to an unfortunate series of events for three suspects.

According to officials, the driver refused to stop and instead sped away in a vehicle that was later determined to have been stolen from a nearby county.

During the pursuit, officers deployed stop sticks three times - in the area of Billingsley Road, the Hughesville bypass, and the third time with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte Hall - which deflated several of the vehicle's tires.

Undeterred, officials say that the vehicle continued traveling until it struck a median and was ultimately disabled. Three people inside the car were quickly apprehended and officers recovered a loaded weapon and "large quantity" of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Those charged:

Shawn Ray Elswick, 24, of Riverdale;

Kirk Rodriquez Casper, 24, of Washington, DC;

Monica Sanchez-Zavala, 18, of no fixed address.

Officials say that Elswick, the driver, was charged with theft, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, and numerous traffic citations.

Casper and Sanchez-Zavala were charged with theft, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of drugs.

All three are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

