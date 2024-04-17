Isaiah Terell Rice, of White Plains, and Julius Ford, of Waldorf, both 18, were among four who were arrested and now face charges for a reported armed robbery in the area of Meadow Lane.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a robbery, and while responding, a suspect vehicle linked to the crime was spotted by an officer on Crain Highway, near the intersection of Berry Road.

According to the sheriff's office, during the subsequent traffic stop, four people - including Rice and Ford - were identified as suspects in the robbery and they were caught with three handguns and marijuana.

All four were all arrested and charged as adults with armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun, assault, and other related offenses.

Following their arrests, a judge ordered that Rice and Ford could be released from the Charles County Detention Center provided they agree to be electronically monitored pending their next court appearance.

