Suspects Stole 'Expensive Jacket,' Shot Teen Outside Charles County Business: Sheriff

The teen was walking in the area of Ryan Court in Waldorf on Monday afternoon when several men wearing ski masks approached him, setting off a chain of events that ended with him being shot.

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that the 18-year-old fled into the lobby of an office building in the 3600 block of Leonardtown Road, where he attempted to ditch the expensive jacket he was wearing.

The suspects chased the teen into the lobby, stole the jacket, and fled, officials said. The victim then followed them into the parking lot, where one of them fired a shot from a handgun, striking the 18-year-old in the leg.

The suspects then fled on foot, possibly in a dark sedan. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about the suspects has been provided by the sheriff's office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Weaver by calling (301) 609-6571.

