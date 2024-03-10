Suspect Tried To Ditch Drugs In 'Small Area Of Water' While Fleeing In Charles County: Police

Waldorf resident Eric Aaron Lyles attempted to flee from officers late last week and is now behind bars and facing drug charges, officials say.

Officers from the agency's Neighborhood Enforcement Team stopped Lyles shortly after 8 p.m. on March 7 in the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Thomas Driver after they say the driver committed several traffic violations, including expired tags and inoperable lights.

When the officer approached, Lyles was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He got out of his car, but as he was being arrested, took off on foot.

According to investigators, Lyles ran behind an apartment complex and to what was described as "a small area of water" where he threw a pill bottle.

Officers were able to apprehend Lyles without further incident and they recovered the pill bottle.

Further investigation revealed a scale, plastic baggies, and Oxycodone in the vehicle.

Lyles was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center pending his bond review hearing scheduled for Monday.

