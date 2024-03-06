Student Assaulted, Car Stolen Outside St. Charles High School, Sheriff Says

On Wednesday morning, a student from St. Charles High School was approached in the parking lot by multiple people and struck in the head with what investigators believe was a handgun.

The student dropped his keys, and the group picked them up and fled in his car. The teen was treated for an undisclosed injury by responding paramedics.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, the assault does not appear to be random and detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Wimberly at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6491.

