Shooter Wanted 21 Years After Mother Gunned Down Outside Waldorf Townhouse With Daughter Inside

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance as they hope to close a 21-year-old cold case that saw a beloved mother killed outside her townhouse.

On April 7, 2003, investigators say that Lamon Wright was walking up to her home on Hadley Drive in Waldorf after dropping off one daughter at daycare when she was shot and killed while a second daughter was inside the residence.

Wright was 30 at the time.

The case remains under investigation decades later, according to the sheriff's office, which made note that there is a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a possible shooter.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

