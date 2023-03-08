Teacher Accused Of Two-Year Relationship With Young Girl In Charles County: Sheriff

An educator in Charles County is behind bars after being busted for allegedly carrying on an illicit relationship with a young girl over the course of more than two years.

David Warren Henson, Jr., 53, of Waldorf, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography after it was reported that he repeatedly abused an adolescent girl, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said on Wednesday, March 8.

At the time of the abuse, officials say that Henson was employed as a teacher of Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since 2021, and the girl was known to him, though she was not a student at the school where he worked.

At his latest court appearance a district court commissioner ordered that Henson be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation into Henson’s actions is ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about Henson has been asked to contact Det. M. Nauman at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6581.

