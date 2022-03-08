Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff

A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced.

District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road at approxiamtely 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, where there was a reported suspect - later identified as Rhodes - possibly armed with a gun, who proceeded to flee the scene before their arrival.

Hours later, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 30, officers were called back to the same residence after being alerted that the same suspect was banging on the front door and causing a disturbance.

As officers arrived, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Rhodes proceeded to flee into a wooded area nearby, though he was successfully tracked down and apprehended with an assist by a K9 team, who located Rhodes attempting to hide from authorities under a parked car.

It is alleged that Rhodes had a gun prior to fleeing, and investigators ultimately located a polymer 80 handgun with no serial number in the woods following a brief search of the area.

Rhodes was arrested without further incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm. On Monday, Aug. 1, a district court commissioner released Rhodes from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10 percent of a $5,000 bond ($500).

Rhodes’ latest arrest and release were announced by the Charles County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

He was released to the custody of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, which served his first-degree assault warrant.

