Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say.

Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found Parks dead in the roadway.

The investigation determined that Parks was riding an electric scooter when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling southbound on Old Washington Road. The impact caused him to cross into the roadway, where he was struck by at least one other vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Investigators said that all vehicles involved in the hit-and-run fled the scene.

It is believed that a silver Honda Civic produced between 2001 and 2003 and a maroon 2004 or 2005 Toyota Sienna may have been involved.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. D. Spence at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 932-3514 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

