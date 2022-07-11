La Plata Teen Motorcyclist Dies In Crash With Pick-Up Truck That Failed To Yield: State Police

A teenage motorcyclist was killed after smashing into a pick-up truck being driven by a 72-year-old man who state police say failed to yield to traffic.

Nicholas Eric Raybon, 18, of La Plata was pronounced dead after being involved in a crash on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Road) near the area of Hilltop Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in his hometown, according to state police.

According to investigators from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, the preliminary investigation determined that a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 was being driven by La Plata resident Bernard Gregor Torreyson, who was making a left turn from Route 6 onto Hilltop Road.

At the same time, Raybon was driving a 2006 Suzuki GS-500 motorcycle west on Route 6 in the vicinity Torreyson was turning.

Police say that Torreyson failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned in front of the Suzuki, causing the crash.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene and Raybon was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators say that “driver error appears to be a factor in the collision.”

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the La Plata Barrack by calling (301) 392-1200.

