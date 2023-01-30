Kidnapper Takes Woman At Gunpoint From Waldorf Gas Station, Sexually Assaults Her: Sheriff

A man who kidnapped a woman at a Charles County gas station and later sexually assaulted her has been apprehended and is facing a host of charges after going on a tear through Southern Maryland, authorities said.

Upper Marlboro resident Robert Alonzo Robinson, 53, is behind bars after a scary incident that played out over the weekend in Charles County, a spokesperson for the county's sheriff's office said.

The department was alerted shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 by the Anne Arundel County Police Department regarding a woman who had reported that she was kidnapped earlier that night and abused by her captor, the spokesman said.

The joint investigation that was launched between the departments determined that the woman was at the Exxon gas station on Crain Highway in Waldorf shortly after 9 p.m. on Jan. 36 when Robinson approached her, implied he had a gun, and demanded that she drive him to another area away from the gas station.

Investigators say that as she was driving away, Robinson sexually assaulted his victim.

Robinson allegedly directed his victim to drive to a convenience store in Calvert County, where he exited the car, giving the woman the opportunity to escape with her vehicle to alert the police.

Within 24 hours, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said that they were able to identify Robinson as a suspect, who was also wanted for an attempted robbery at Target in Waldorf that same day.

He was located on Friday, Jan. 27 wearing the same clothes he was donning during the robbery and kidnapping the day before.

Robinson was charged with:

Robbery;

Carjacking;

Armed carjacking;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Kidnapping;

Fourth-degree sex offense.

On Monday, Jan. 30, a judge ordered that Robinson be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.