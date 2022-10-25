Homicide Under Investigation In Charles County: Sheriff (DEVELOPING)

Officers in Maryland are investigating a reported homicide in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office.

An alert was issued by a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, regarding police activity in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

Police say that residents should avoid the area.

No other details were released by investigators.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues. Check Daily Voice for updates.

