Gunman Charged With October Murder Of Waldorf Teen: Sheriff

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have apprehended a wanted suspect implicated in the murder of a Waldorf teenager earlier this year, authorities announced.

Johntez Davon Dorsey, 23, of Waldorf, has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of local resident Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, who was found shot and later died at a Maryland hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Prince George’s Police Department received an emergency call shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 to investigate a shooting when a man - later identified as Garcia - was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators in Prince George's County were able to make contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with Garcia, and advised that he had been shot.

An investigation determined that the shooting had taken place in the 2700 block of Albermarle Place in Waldorf, which brought the Charles County Sheriff’s Office into the fold.

Garcia ultimately died from his injuries at the hospital the day after the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24.

No motive has been released for the shooting, though detectives noted that “this does not appear to be a random shooting."

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the sheriff's office announced that the investigation led to Dorsey being identified as the main suspect in the fatal shooting, and he was charged with murder after being taken into custody by Charles County Sheriff's officers and a US Marshals Task Force.

He was ordered by a judge to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. No return court date has been announced.

