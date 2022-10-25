Police Investigating Murder Of Waldorf Teen Shot To Death In Car: Sheriff

An investigation has been launched after a teenager was found shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Waldorf resident Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, died from his injuries on Monday, Oct. 24 after being shot repeatedly while sitting in a vehicle on Albemarle Place in Charles County, authorities announced.

The Prince George’s Police Department received an emergency call shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 to investigate a shooting when a man - later identified as Garcia - was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An investigation determined that the shooting had taken place in the 2700 block of Albermarle Place in Waldorf, which brought the Charles County Sheriff’s Office into the fold.

The initial investigation determined that Garcia was sitting in his vehicle when it was shot several times on Sunday, at least one of which struck him. He was treated at an area hospital, but later died from his injuries on Monday.

Officials noted that “this does not appear to be a random shooting,” and detectives are pursuing leads. Any motive has not been released by the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Det. A. Worley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6518 or emailing WorleyA@ccso.us.

Tipsters can also contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

