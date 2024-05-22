Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a 15-year-old girl in Charles County who has not been seen since March and may be with her adult boyfriend.

An alert was issued by the Charles County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday as they seek the public's assistance in locating Patricia Castro, who was last seen on Thursday, March 28 in the 4100 block of Bluebird Drive in Waldorf.

According to investigators, family members believe she left on her own with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Jose Leon-Gutierrez.

Castro was described as being 5-feet tall and weighs an estimated 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Castro or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Hakim Burgess at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6494.

