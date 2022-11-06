Children Orphaned In Horrific Murder-Suicide That Left Five Dead In Maryland

Two babies were left orphaned and several families grieving after a man killed the mother of his children, her family and one other person this weekend in Maryland, according to officials and the Daily Mail.

Andre Sales, 28, is believed to have entered the La Plata home killing his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly "Sunny" Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains, around 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Sales then turned the gun on himself, officials said.

A GoFundMe launched for the impacted families had raised more than $11,400 as of Sunday, Nov. 6. According to the campaign, Sara and Andre's two children, Gaylin, 2, and Wesley, less than a year, were orphaned as a result of the incident, those who knew them said on social media.

The campaign remembered Sunny as a loving mother to Sara and Kai, devoted to providing for her family and temple "in every way she could," it reads.

According to investigators, the owner of a home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata returned home from work on Friday afternoon and found all five bodies inside the residence.

Investigators and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, the sheriff’s office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each person.

Anyone with information regarding the murder-suicide has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6499 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.