Officers Injured By Waldorf Fugitive Resisting Arrest In Maryland: Charles County Sheriff

Two officers were injured during a scuffle with Waldorf resident Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, as they attempted to arrest him on a host of previous charges.

Members of the sheriff's office attempted to take down Brown inside a business in St. Mary's County, though he resisted and continued to struggle with the officers until he was taken into custody.

He had been wanted since early June for:

Violation of a protective order;

Failure to appear in court for an assault charge;

Violation of probation for a weapons offense;

Violating his probation for armed robbery and assault.

According to authorities, Brown had to be transported to St. Mary's Hospital for minor injuries before he was released to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Two officers were also treated for undisclosed injuries sustained attempting to apprehend him.

Video of the arrest has reportedly made the rounds online, and officials said that the sheriff's office will review the case.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.