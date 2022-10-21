Violent Armed Robber Who Fired Shots At Victims Sentenced In Maryland

A man with a checkered criminal history has been sentenced for firing a gun at his victims during an armed robbery of his acquaintance’s child’s father in Maryland, according to the Charles County State’s Attorney.

Aaron William Saunders, 25, was sentenced to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and related charges following an incident in November 2020.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Gerst asked for a 45-year sentence, noting Saunders’ prior offenses, and stating, “not only was this a robbery, but shots were fired,” but a judge opted for less time.

State’s Attorney Tony Covington said that on Nov. 5, 2020, officers were called to a parking lot in the 11800 block of Oak Manor Drive in Waldorf to investigate a robbery that had just taken place.

The investigation determined that three victims were inside a vehicle prior to the armed robbery when one of the victims left his friend’s car to retrieve his Apple Air Pods that were located inside his nearby home.

While retrieving the Apple Air Pods, prosecutors say he observed the mother of his child arrive in a dark-colored passenger car to drop off their son. He also saw an unidentified male in the car with her, later identified as Saunders.

Covington said that shortly after his victim returned to the car, Saunders opened the driver’s side door and brandished a handgun, demanding the occupants give him everything that was in their pockets.

During the course of the robbery, one of the victims gave Saunders resistance, according to investigators, at which point, Saunders threatened that he would kill the occupants of the car, then fired a bullet into the air.

After taking the victims’ possessions, Saunders fired more shots toward the occupied car, striking it. He then fled in the direction of the dark-colored passenger car.

Surveillance footage of the incident led investigators to identify Saunders as a suspect and he was later caught with items stolen during the armed robbery.

Once he is released, Saunders will be on supervised probation for five years, officials noted.

