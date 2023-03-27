Patrol Officers Recover PCP, Replica Firearm From Erratic Woman In Charles County: Sheriff

An erratic driver in Charles County has been released from custody after being busted with PCP and a replica weapon inside her vehicle during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office announced.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, EMS personnel spotted a vehicle in the intersection of Route 210 and Lower Wharf Road in Bryans Road, investigators said.

While checking on the welfare of the driver - later identified as Indian Head resident Mary Hare, 65 - she started to move her vehicle and wound up parked in the middle of Lower Wharf Road.

While checking on her, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office say that Hare exited the vehicle and began acting erratically, and there was the smell of PCP on her, officials said.

Further investigation led to the seizure of PCP, a digital scale, and an Airsoft replica firearm inside her car.

Hare was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

After being taken into custody, Hare was released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. No return court date has been announced.

