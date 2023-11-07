'Ghost Gun,' Knife Recovered From Students At Separate Charles County Schools: Sheriff

To start the day on Tuesday, Nov. 7, administrators at Henry Lackey High School were advised that a student was in possession of a handgun, which was located inside a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot outside the building.

The "ghost gun" was unregulated, untraceable, and had no serial number, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. Following the discovery of the weapon, the student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Hours later, at around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies were called to Indian Head Elementary School, where a student was found in possession of a knife, which they said was taken to class to show off to classmates.

Both students face discipline from the Charles County Public Schools system.

"Parents and guardians are urged to talk with their students about the dangers of bringing weapons or items that could be construed as a weapon to school," the spokesperson added.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.